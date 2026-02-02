Turmeric root: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
White turmeric root, or Zingiber zerumbet, is a lesser-known spice with a unique flavor and several health benefits. Unlike its more popular counterpart, yellow turmeric, white turmeric has a milder taste and is often used in traditional medicine. Its versatility allows it to be incorporated into various dishes, adding an interesting twist to the usual recipes. Here are five creative ways to use white turmeric root in your kitchen.
Tip 1
Infuse your tea with white turmeric
White turmeric can also be used to make a refreshing tea. Just slice the fresh root and add it to boiling water. Let it steep for about ten minutes before straining it into a cup. You can add honey or lemon for flavor, if you want. This tea is said to have anti-inflammatory properties and can be a soothing drink any time of the day.
Tip 2
Add it to your smoothies
For an extra health boost, add white turmeric root to your morning smoothie. Just blend a small piece of the peeled root with fruits like bananas or mangoes for sweetness. The mild flavor of white turmeric goes well with these fruits without overpowering them. This smoothie is an easy way to incorporate this spice into your diet while enjoying its potential health benefits.
Tip 3
Use it in soups and stews
Incorporating white turmeric into soups and stews is another great way to enjoy its unique flavor profile. Simply grate or slice the fresh root and add it while cooking your favorite vegetable soup or stew recipe. Its subtle taste enhances the overall flavor without dominating other ingredients, making it a perfect addition for those looking for something different yet familiar.
Tip 4
Create a flavorful rice dish
White turmeric also makes an interesting addition to rice dishes. By adding grated white turmeric root while cooking rice, you can infuse the grains with a delicate aroma and flavor. This method works well with coconut milk-based recipes, where the mild spice complements other ingredients like lemongrass and ginger, enhancing the overall dish without overpowering it.
Tip 5
Make homemade pickles with white turmeric
Homemade pickles are another creative way to use white turmeric root. Just slice the peeled root thinly and mix it with vegetables like cucumbers or carrots in a vinegar-based brine solution. Let them sit for a few days before enjoying these tangy delights packed full of probiotics along with the subtle hints from this unique spice.