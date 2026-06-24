Oats are an ideal breakfast option as they are high in soluble fiber

Start eating healthy with these 5 whole grains

By Vinita Jain 03:32 pm Jun 24, 202603:32 pm

What's the story

Whole grains are an essential part of a healthy diet, providing vital nutrients and fiber. They help in digestion and lower the risk of chronic diseases. For beginners, knowing which whole grains to include in their diet can be helpful. Here are five beginner-friendly whole grains that are easy to cook and versatile in different recipes. They can help you get started on a healthy eating journey.