Bulgur wheat: 5 healthy breakfast recipes to try

Dish 1

Bulgur with fresh fruits and nuts

This recipe combines cooked bulgur with fresh fruits such as berries or sliced bananas, and a handful of nuts like almonds or walnuts. The sweetness of the fruits balances the nutty flavor of the bulgur, while the nuts add a crunchy texture. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that keep you energized throughout the morning.