Why crab walking is great for your core

Crab walking is particularly effective in boosting core strength, as it activates the abdominal muscles and obliques.

By regularly practicing this exercise, you can achieve better posture and spinal alignment, which is essential for overall health.

This improvement in posture can significantly reduce the risk of back pain and injury.

As a result, crab walking becomes a valuable addition to any fitness routine aimed at strengthening the core, promoting a healthy spine, and enhancing overall physical well-being.