Why every kitchen must have cumin and coriander

Cumin and coriander are two spices that can elevate the taste of any dish. They are commonly used in different cuisines around the world, thanks to their unique flavors. While cumin has a warm, earthy taste, coriander is known for its citrusy notes. Together, they create a balanced flavor profile that can enhance both vegetarian dishes. Here's how you can use these spices to make your meals tastier.

Tip 1 Enhancing soups with spices Adding cumin and coriander to soups can elevate the flavors significantly. Cumin adds depth, while coriander brings freshness. Start by adding a teaspoon of each spice at the beginning of cooking to let their flavors meld with other ingredients. This combination works well in lentil or vegetable soups, giving them a rich yet subtle taste.

Tip 2 Spicing up rice dishes Rice dishes such as pilafs or biryanis can be made more aromatic with cumin and coriander. Toasting these spices before adding them to rice releases their essential oils, enhancing the aroma and flavor. A good rule of thumb is to use half a teaspoon of each spice for every cup of uncooked rice, ensuring an even distribution throughout the dish.

Tip 3 Flavorful vegetable curries Vegetable curries benefit immensely from the addition of cumin and coriander. These spices complement the natural sweetness of vegetables like carrots or potatoes, while adding complexity to the overall taste profile. Using ground spices instead of whole ones can make it easier to incorporate them into your curry base, ensuring an even flavor throughout.

