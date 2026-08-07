Perilla seeds: The crunchy snack you should try
What's the story
Dry-roasted perilla seeds are becoming a popular snack option, thanks to their nutritional benefits. Unlike the usual trail mix, which is loaded with nuts and dried fruits, perilla seeds provide a unique combination of health benefits. They are rich in omega-three fatty acids, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients that promote overall well-being. Here's why you should consider dry-roasted perilla seeds over trail mix.
#1
Rich source of omega-3 fatty acids
Perilla seeds are an amazing source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health and reducing inflammation.
Unlike trail mix, which may not always have nuts high in omega-3s, perilla seeds guarantee a rich supply of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).
Including these in your diet can help you meet your daily omega-3 requirements without the need for supplements.
#2
High antioxidant content
These seeds are packed with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and protect cells from damage by free radicals.
While trail mixes usually have dried fruits with some antioxidant properties, perilla seeds provide a concentrated source of compounds such as rosmarinic acid.
These antioxidants promote skin health and may lower the risk of chronic diseases.
#3
Low-calorie snack option
If you're looking for a low-calorie snacking option, dry-roasted perilla seeds are the way to go.
They are way less calorie-dense than most trail mix varieties that have calorie-dense nuts like almonds or cashews.
This makes perilla seeds an ideal option for those looking to manage their weight while still enjoying a nutritious snack.
#4
Versatile culinary uses
Apart from being consumed as a standalone snack, dry-roasted perilla seeds can be used in various culinary applications.
They can be added to salads for an extra crunch or ground into powder to sprinkle over dishes as a nutritious topping.
This versatility makes them an appealing choice compared to trail mix, which is mostly eaten as-is without much variation in use.