One of the biggest advantages of edamame is its low saturated fat content

Snack on edamame beans instead of peanuts: Here's why

By Vinita Jain 09:31 pm Jun 29, 202609:31 pm

What's the story

Edamame beans are a great alternative to peanuts for snacking. These young soybeans are packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy option for those looking to up their nutrient intake. Unlike peanuts, edamame beans are lower in fat and have no cholesterol, making them a heart-healthy choice. Here are the benefits of choosing edamame over peanuts and how it can be a part of your diet.