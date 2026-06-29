Snack on edamame beans instead of peanuts: Here's why
What's the story
Edamame beans are a great alternative to peanuts for snacking. These young soybeans are packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy option for those looking to up their nutrient intake. Unlike peanuts, edamame beans are lower in fat and have no cholesterol, making them a heart-healthy choice. Here are the benefits of choosing edamame over peanuts and how it can be a part of your diet.
#1
Nutritional benefits of edamame
Edamame beans are loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. A cup of cooked edamame has about 17 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber. They are also rich in vitamin K, folate, and manganese. Unlike peanuts, which are higher in fat content, edamame offers a balanced nutritional profile that promotes overall health.
#2
Heart-healthy choice
One of the biggest advantages of edamame is its low saturated fat content. While peanuts have higher levels of monounsaturated fats (which are good for you), edamame has no cholesterol at all. This makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to keep their heart healthy without compromising on taste or nutrition.
#3
Versatile culinary uses
Edamame beans are versatile and can be used in several dishes. You can add them to salads, soups, or stir-fries for an extra crunch and nutrition. You can also mash them up into spreads or dips as a replacement for high-fat ingredients like cream cheese or mayonnaise.
#4
Cost-effective snacking option
Edamame also makes for a cost-effective snacking option when compared to some other nuts such as almonds or cashews. Usually available at lower prices per serving than some other nuts, edamame provides an affordable way to enjoy the benefits of plant-based protein without burning a hole in your pocket.