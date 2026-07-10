How figs can add flavor to every meal

Tip 1

Tips for storing figs properly

Proper storage ensures you enjoy fresh-tasting figs for longer. Fresh figs should be kept in the refrigerator, where they can last up to five days. It's best to store them in a shallow container lined with paper towels to absorb excess moisture. Dried figs should be kept in an airtight container at room temperature, away from direct sunlight, where they can last for months without losing quality.