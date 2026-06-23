Meet the underrated veggie star: Kohlrabi
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is slowly becoming a kitchen staple across the globe. With its unique taste and texture, this bulbous vegetable can be used in a number of ways. From salads to stir-fries, kohlrabi's adaptability makes it a perfect choice for those looking to experiment with new flavors. Here's how you can use kohlrabi in your daily meals.
Fresh crunch
Raw kohlrabi in salads
Raw kohlrabi gives a crisp texture to salads. When peeled and thinly sliced or grated, it can be added to coleslaws or mixed green salads. Its mild flavor goes well with tangy dressings, making it an ideal pick for refreshing summer salads. Adding raw kohlrabi not only adds crunch but also boosts the nutritional value of your meal.
Quick cook
Cooking kohlrabi for stir-fries
Cooking kohlrabi is another way to enjoy its unique taste. When sliced into matchsticks or cubes, it can be easily added to stir-fries with other vegetables, like bell peppers and carrots. The key is to cook it briefly so that it retains its crunchiness while absorbing the flavors of the sauce used in the dish.
Low-carb alternative
Kohlrabi as a potato substitute
Kohlrabi makes for an excellent low-carb substitute for potatoes in many recipes. When peeled and cubed, it can be boiled or steamed until tender, and then mashed or roasted just like potatoes. This makes it perfect for those looking to cut down on carbs without compromising on taste or texture in their meals.
Tangy Twist
Pickling kohlrabi slices
Pickling kohlrabi slices gives them a tangy twist, which is perfect for snacking or as a side dish. Simply slice the vegetable thinly and soak it in a vinegar brine with spices of your choice, like dill or mustard seeds. After a few hours of marinating, you will have a flavorful addition to sandwiches or a platter of appetizers.
Nutrient boost
Juicing with kohlrabi
Juicing kohlrabi is another way of adding this nutritious vegetable to your diet. Its juice is rich in vitamins C and B6, as well as potassium and fiber. Mix it with other fruits and vegetables, like apples or carrots, for a tasty drink that gives you an energy boost, while also being good for your health.