Lumangwe Falls is a must-visit gem in Zambia!
What's the story
Tucked away in the northern part of Zambia, Lumangwe Falls is a hidden gem yet to be discovered by many travelers. Unlike the more famous Victoria Falls, Lumangwe provides a serene, less-crowded experience for those looking to explore the beauty of nature. The falls are an ideal destination for adventure seekers and peace lovers alike, offering stunning views and unique experiences.
#1
Discovering the falls' unique features
Lumangwe Falls is famous for its unique features, including a wide curtain of water cascading over a rocky ledge.
The falls are surrounded by lush vegetation, which adds to their natural beauty.
Unlike other waterfalls, Lumangwe has several smaller cascades that flow into one another, creating a mesmerizing sight.
The area around the falls is also home to various wildlife species, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers.
#2
Activities to enjoy at Lumangwe Falls
Visitors can indulge in a range of activities at Lumangwe Falls.
Hiking trails around the area offer breathtaking views and an opportunity to explore the diverse flora and fauna.
Birdwatching is also popular, with many different species inhabiting the region.
For those seeking adventure, swimming in the natural pools formed by the falls can be an exhilarating experience.
#3
Best time to visit Lumangwe Falls
The best time to visit Lumangwe Falls is during the rainy season from November to April, when water flow is at its peak. During this time, the falls are at their most powerful and spectacular.
However, if you prefer milder weather and fewer crowds, visiting during the dry season from May to October can be equally rewarding.
#4
How to reach Lumangwe Falls
Reaching Lumangwe Falls requires some planning as it is located about 40 kilometers from Mporokoso town in Zambia's Northern Province.
The most convenient way is to hire a car or join a guided tour from nearby towns like Kasama or Mpika.
The journey involves traveling on unpaved roads, but rewards visitors with stunning landscapes along the way.