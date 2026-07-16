Replace brittle chikki bars with iron-rich sesame seed crunch
What's the story
Chikki bars are a popular snack, but if you want to try something new, you can replace them with crunchy sesame seed bars. These bars are not just delicious, but also a healthier option, thanks to the iron-rich sesame seeds. They provide a different taste and texture, making them an interesting alternative to the traditional chikki bars. Here's why you should try these crunchy sesame seed bars.
#1
Nutritional benefits of sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are packed with nutrients, including iron, calcium, and magnesium. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein and healthy fats.
Iron-rich sesame seeds can help boost your energy levels and support your immune system.
Adding sesame seeds to your diet can help you meet your daily nutritional requirements without compromising on taste or texture.
#2
Easy preparation methods
Preparing sesame seed bars at home is simple and requires only a few ingredients.
You can roast the sesame seeds until golden brown and mix them with honey or jaggery for sweetness.
The mixture can be pressed into a flat shape and allowed to cool before cutting into pieces.
This way, you can control the ingredients and customize the flavor as per your liking.
#3
Cost-effective snacking option
Making sesame seed bars at home is way more economical than buying pre-packaged ones from the store.
Sesame seeds are usually inexpensive, and you can use basic ingredients like honey or jaggery, which are also affordable.
This way, you can enjoy a nutritious snack without burning a hole in your pocket.
Tip 1
Versatile flavor combinations
You can also experiment with different flavors by adding nuts or dried fruits to your sesame seed bars.
Almonds, walnuts, raisins, or dates can add an extra layer of taste and nutrition.
You can also try adding spices like cinnamon or cardamom for an aromatic touch that complements the natural flavor of the sesame seeds.