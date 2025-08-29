Sesame seeds: A natural remedy for bone health 

Though sesame seeds are tiny, they punch above their weight when it comes to nutrition. Known for their rich essential minerals and vitamins content, these seeds are an integral part of how you maintain your bones. Including sesame seeds in your diet can give you the required nutrients that would help in maintaining the density and strength of your bones. Here are all the reasons sesame seeds are vital for bone health.

#1 Rich source of calcium Calcium is essential for keeping your bones strong, and sesame seeds are a fantastic source of this mineral. Just one tablespoon of sesame seeds contains roughly 88 milligrams of calcium, which is around 9% of the recommended daily intake for adults. Including sesame seeds in your diet can ensure your calcium needs are met without the over-dependence on dairy products.

#2 High magnesium content Magnesium is crucial for forming bones as it helps convert vitamin D into its active form, helping absorb calcium better. Sesame seeds have about 32 milligrams of magnesium per tablespoon, which accounts for about 8% of the daily requirement. This makes them an excellent addition to any diet aimed at improving bone health.

#3 Packed with phosphorus Phosphorus works in tandem with calcium to build strong bones and teeth. Sesame seeds provide a good amount of phosphorus, with one tablespoon offering roughly 57 milligrams or about 8% of the daily recommended intake. Eating foods rich in phosphorus ensures that your body has the necessary resources to keep your bones healthy.