Winter wardrobe essentials: Thermal turtlenecks

Thermal turtlenecks are the unsung heroes of winter layering. They provide warmth and comfort without adding bulk, making them a perfect base layer for any outfit. Be it for a casual day out or a formal event, thermal turtlenecks can be styled in different ways to keep you warm and stylish. Here are some practical tips on how to style them this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with a blazer for a polished look For a polished look, pair your thermal turtleneck with a blazer. This combination is perfect for office wear or any formal occasion where you want to stay warm yet look professional. Choose neutral colors like black or navy for the blazer, and go with classic shades like grey or cream for the turtleneck. This way, you can create a sophisticated outfit without compromising on comfort.

Tip 2 Layer under a sweater for extra warmth Layering a thermal turtleneck under a sweater is another great way to stay warm during the colder months. This combination gives you the flexibility of adjusting your outfit as per the temperature, while also adding depth to your look. Opt for sweaters made of wool or cashmere for added insulation, and choose complementary colors to maintain cohesion in your outfit.

Tip 3 Combine with denim jacket for casual style For a casual yet stylish appearance, team up your thermal turtleneck with a denim jacket. This combination is perfect for weekend outings or relaxed gatherings, where you want to look effortlessly chic while staying warm. Go for light-wash denim jackets in warmer months and darker shades in winter months to get a contrast that accentuates the richness of the turtleneck's fabric.

