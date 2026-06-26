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Fonio: A supergrain with surprising benefits

By Simran Jeet 03:34 pm Jun 26, 202603:34 pm

What's the story

African fonio, a tiny grain, is making waves for its health benefits. This ancient grain, which has been cultivated for thousands of years in West Africa, is packed with nutrients and is making a comeback as a superfood. Its resilience to harsh climates makes it an important crop for food security. Here is why adding African fonio to your diet can be a healthy choice.