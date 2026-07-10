Pigeon peas are loaded with protein and fiber

Why you should start eating pigeon peas

By Simran Jeet 11:27 am Jul 10, 202611:27 am

What's the story

African pigeon peas are a staple in many African countries, providing a nutritious and versatile food option. These legumes are packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them an excellent addition to any diet. They can be used in a variety of dishes, offering both health benefits and culinary flexibility. Here are some insights into the nutritional value of African pigeon peas and how they can be incorporated into daily meals.