Quick and wholesome: Lentil-oat porridge
What's the story
Lentil-oat porridge is a nutritious breakfast that combines the health benefits of lentils and oats. This combination offers a balanced meal that is rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. It is an easy-to-make dish that can be customized with various spices and vegetables to suit your taste. Including lentil-oat porridge in your morning routine can boost your energy levels and keep you full throughout the morning.
#1
Nutritional benefits of lentils and oats
Lentils are a great source of plant-based protein, providing about nine grams per half-cup serving. They are also packed with iron, folate, and magnesium.
Oats provide soluble fiber, which helps in lowering cholesterol levels and improving heart health.
Together, they make a complete breakfast that supports muscle growth and digestion.
#2
Easy preparation tips
To prepare lentil-oat porridge, start by cooking lentils until tender.
Combine them with rolled oats in equal parts in a pot with water or vegetable broth.
Cook on medium heat until the mixture thickens to your desired consistency. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
You can add spices like cumin or turmeric for flavor.
#3
Customizing your porridge
Personalizing your porridge with vegetables can amp up its nutritional value.
Throw in chopped spinach or kale for an extra dose of vitamins A and C.
Grated carrots can add a hint of sweetness, while diced tomatoes can make it more savory.
These additions not only make it tastier but also healthier.
Tip 4
Cost-effective breakfast option
Lentil-oat porridge is also a budget-friendly breakfast choice.
While lentils cost around ₹100 per kilogram, oats are available for about ₹60 per kilogram.
This makes it an economical choice, costing around ₹10 per serving.
It's a healthy and affordable way to start your day without breaking the bank.