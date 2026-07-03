Lucuma is rich in complex carbohydrates

Heard of lucuma fruit?

By Simran Jeet 10:07 am Jul 03, 202610:07 am

What's the story

Often referred to as the "gold of the Incas," lucuma is a fruit native to South America. Its unique flavor and nutritional profile have made it a popular choice among health enthusiasts. With its sweet taste and vibrant color, lucuma is not just a delicious addition to meals, but also offers several health benefits. Here are five surprising health benefits of this exotic fruit.