What is Malabar spinach?

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Culinary uses of Malabar spinach

This leafy green can be used in a number of ways in the kitchen. It can be eaten raw in salads or cooked into soups and stir-fries. Its thick leaves hold up well to cooking without wilting too much, making it perfect for sautes or stews. Malabar spinach can also be used as a substitute for other greens like kale or Swiss chard in recipes.