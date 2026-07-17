Love leafy greens? Try radicchio next
What's the story
Often overshadowed by other leafy greens, radicchio is a versatile vegetable that can enhance the flavor and nutrition of various dishes. With its vibrant color and slightly bitter taste, radicchio offers more than just visual appeal. It is packed with nutrients that can contribute to a healthy diet. Here are five surprising ways to use radicchio in your meals, showcasing its culinary potential and health benefits.
Tip 1
Add crunch to salads
Radicchio adds a crunchy texture and a slightly bitter taste to salads.
When mixed with other greens, like spinach or arugula, it makes a balanced flavor profile.
Its leaves can be torn or chopped and mixed with fresh vegetables, like cucumbers and tomatoes.
A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper can complement the natural flavors of radicchio.
Tip 2
Enhance pasta dishes
Incorporating radicchio into pasta dishes adds depth and complexity.
When sauteed with garlic and olive oil, radicchio softens while retaining its distinctive taste.
This preparation works well with whole wheat pasta or gluten-free alternatives for those with dietary restrictions.
Adding nuts, like walnuts or pine nuts, can further enhance the dish's texture and nutritional value.
Tip 3
Create unique pizza toppings
Using radicchio as a pizza topping gives an interesting twist on traditional recipes.
Its robust flavor stands up well against other toppings, like mushrooms or bell peppers.
Simply slice the radicchio thinly and scatter it over your pizza before baking for a few minutes until slightly wilted.
Pairing it with goat cheese or feta can add creaminess that balances its bitterness.
Tip 4
Experiment with grilled dishes
Grilling radicchio brings out its natural sweetness while mellowing its bitterness slightly.
Cut the heads into wedges, and brush them lightly with olive oil before placing them on the grill for a few minutes per side until charred marks appear.
Grilled radicchio goes well as a side dish alongside tofu skewers or grilled vegetables.
Tip 5
Blend into smoothies
For those looking for an easy way to incorporate more greens into their diet without sacrificing taste too much, blending radicchio into smoothies is an excellent option.
Its slightly bitter notes blend seamlessly when paired alongside sweeter fruits, such as bananas or berries.
This makes for a nutritious drink packed full of vitamins A, K, and C, along with antioxidants, all found within this leafy green.