Bloubergstrand in South Africa: A hotspot for windsurfing

Tip 1

Safety tips for windsurfers

Safety should always be your priority while windsurfing at Bloubergstrand. Always wear a life jacket or buoyancy aid, especially if you are a beginner or not a strong swimmer. Make sure you are aware of other water users, including swimmers and kite surfers, who may be in the vicinity of your surf area. Respect no-go zones marked by flags or buoys on the beach.