Over time, dust, dirt, and debris build up on windows which can affect their functioning

How to clean window tracks the easy way

By Vinita Jain 10:49 am Jul 03, 202610:49 am

What's the story

Dirty window tracks can be a real pain, making it difficult to open and close windows. Over time, dust, dirt, and debris build up, which can affect their functioning. But with the right tools and techniques, you can make your window tracks clean and functional again. Here are some practical tips to help you clean window tracks effectively.