How to clean window tracks the easy way
What's the story
Dirty window tracks can be a real pain, making it difficult to open and close windows. Over time, dust, dirt, and debris build up, which can affect their functioning. But with the right tools and techniques, you can make your window tracks clean and functional again. Here are some practical tips to help you clean window tracks effectively.
Tip 1
Use a vacuum cleaner for debris removal
Start by using a vacuum cleaner with a narrow nozzle attachment to remove loose dirt and debris from the window tracks. This will help suck up dust particles, hair, and small debris that have accumulated over time. Make sure to cover all corners of the track where dirt tends to build up the most.
Tip 2
Apply a soapy water solution
Next, mix warm water with mild dish soap to create a soapy water solution. Use an old toothbrush or soft-bristled brush dipped in this solution to scrub away stubborn grime in the window tracks. The soap will help break down grease and dirt, making it easier to remove them.
Tip 3
Use baking soda paste for tough stains
For tough stains or sticky residue in window tracks, make a paste of baking soda and water. Apply this paste directly onto the stained areas and let it sit for about 10 minutes before scrubbing with a brush. Baking soda's abrasive properties will help lift stubborn stains without scratching surfaces.
Tip 4
Wipe down with a microfiber cloth
After scrubbing the window tracks with brushes or cloths, wipe them down with a damp microfiber cloth. This will remove any remaining soap residue or cleaning solution from the surfaces, leaving them clean. Microfiber cloths are ideal for trapping dust particles and preventing them from spreading back into the air.