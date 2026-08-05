Lake Turkana is an incredible desert lake in Africa!
What's the story
Lake Turkana, Africa's largest desert lake, is a windsurfer's paradise. The remote beauty of the lake, along with its strong winds, makes it an ideal spot for adventure lovers. The place is famous for its unique landscape and cultural richness. Here are five things you must know about windsurfing at Lake Turkana to get the best out of your experience.
#1
Ideal wind conditions
Lake Turkana is famous for its steady winds, which are perfect for windsurfing.
The winds usually blow at speeds of 20 to 30 knots, giving the perfect conditions for both beginners and pros.
The wind patterns are mostly consistent throughout the year, making it a reliable destination for those looking to catch some waves.
#2
Unique cultural experiences
A visit to Lake Turkana is not just about the sport; it is about the culture too.
The region is home to various communities, each with its own unique traditions and customs.
Windsurfers can take a break from their sport to learn about these cultures by visiting local villages or attending traditional events.
#3
Remote yet accessible location
Although Lake Turkana is located in a remote part of Kenya, it is accessible via air or road.
The nearest town is Lodwar, which serves as a base for adventurers.
From Lodwar, travelers can either drive or take a charter flight to reach the lake. The journey offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
#4
Essential gear and safety tips
For those planning to windsurf at Lake Turkana, having the right gear is essential. A strong board and sail combination is a must to deal with the powerful winds of the region.
Safety should always be a priority; wearing a life jacket, and being aware of weather changes can help avoid accidents.
#5
Best time to visit
The best time to visit Lake Turkana for windsurfing is during the dry season, which lasts from June to September.
During these months, you can expect less rainfall, and more stable weather conditions, which are ideal for outdoor activities like windsurfing.
Planning your trip during this time will ensure you make the most of your adventure on this magnificent African lake.