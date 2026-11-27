5 hairstyles that won't fall apart on a windy day
What's the story
Windy days can be a challenge for anyone trying to keep their hair in check. The unpredictable gusts often lead to frizz, tangles, and an overall messy look. However, there are several ways to manage your hair on these blustery days without much hassle. From practical hairstyles to protective measures, here are some tips that can help you maintain a neat appearance, even when the wind is howling.
Tip 1
Braided styles for wind resistance
Braids are a great way to keep your hair secure on windy days. By weaving sections of hair together, you minimize the chance of tangling and flying strands.
French braids or Dutch braids can be especially effective, as they keep the hair close to your head.
For a more casual look, try fishtail braids or simple three-strand braids. Adding some hair ties or clips can further secure the style against gusts.
Tip 2
Use of hair ties and clips
Hair ties and clips are indispensable tools for controlling hair on windy days.
Ponytails are easy to make and keep most of your hair away from your face and neck.
Clips can be used to pin back loose sections or flyaways that refuse to stay put.
Opting for elastic bands that match your hair color can make them less visible while providing support.
Tip 3
Protective headwear options
Protective headwear like hats or scarves can be both fashionable and functional on windy days.
A wide-brimmed hat gives full coverage while allowing some ventilation, whereas a beanie offers warmth along with protection from wind chill.
Scarves can be wrapped around the head or tied as headbands for added style and security.
Tip 4
Anti-frizz products as shields
Anti-frizz products act as shields against humidity-induced frizz, which is common on windy days.
Serums or creams containing silicone form a barrier around each strand of hair, keeping moisture out and reducing puffiness.
These products should be applied sparingly on damp hair before styling for best results.
Tip 5
Regular trims for healthier ends
Regular trims keep your hair healthy by removing split ends that can worsen with exposure to harsh weather conditions, like high winds.
Getting a trim every six weeks ensures that your locks remain strong and less prone to breakage over time, making them more resilient against environmental stressors, such as strong gusts of wind.