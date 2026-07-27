Love veggies? Try these winged bean recipes
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Winged beans, with their unique shape and nutritional profile, are a versatile ingredient in vegetarian cooking. Rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, these beans can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. Here are five creative vegetarian recipes that highlight the potential of winged beans, offering delicious options for anyone looking to explore new culinary possibilities.
Dish 1
Stir-fried winged beans with garlic
Stir-frying winged beans with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy their natural crunch.
Start by heating some oil in a pan and adding minced garlic until fragrant.
Toss in the winged beans and stir-fry for about five minutes until they are tender yet crisp.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This dish pairs well with rice or noodles for a satisfying meal.
Dish 2
Winged bean salad with lemon dressing
A refreshing salad can be made by combining cooked winged beans with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions.
For the dressing, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Toss everything together gently so that the dressing coats all ingredients evenly.
This salad is perfect as a light lunch or as an accompaniment to any main course.
Dish 3
Winged bean curry delight
For those who love bold flavors, try making a curry using winged beans as the star ingredient.
Start by sautéing onions until golden brown before adding ginger-garlic paste, followed by spices like cumin powder and turmeric.
Add chopped tomatoes followed by winged beans cooked in coconut milk until soft but firm enough not to lose shape while simmering away on low heat.
Dish 4
Grilled winged bean skewers
Grilling brings out the natural sweetness of winged beans while adding smoky notes that enhance their taste profile even further!
Simply thread whole pods onto skewers with bell peppers or zucchini slices, if desired. Brush them lightly with olive oil mixed with herbs like thyme or rosemary.
Grill over medium-high heat until charred marks appear on all sides of the skewers.
Dish 5
Creamy winged bean soup
A creamy soup made from pureed cooked winged beans, blended smoothly into vegetable broth, makes for an ideal comforting dish during colder months ahead.
Start by sautéing onions alongside celery stalks until softened before adding diced potatoes along with your choice of seasonings.
Let simmer away slowly over medium-low flame, stirring occasionally throughout the process, ensuring even consistency throughout the entire potful once done.