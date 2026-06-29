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Wingsuit flying over Drakensberg Mountains: A guide

By Simran Jeet 02:12 pm Jun 29, 202602:12 pm

What's the story

Wingsuit flying over South Africa's Drakensberg Mountains offers a unique blend of adventure and breathtaking views. This activity allows you to glide through the air, experiencing the thrill of flight while surrounded by some of the most stunning landscapes in Africa. The Drakensberg Mountains are known for their dramatic peaks and lush valleys, making them an ideal backdrop for this extreme sport. Whether you're an experienced flyer or a novice seeking new challenges, wingsuit flying here promises an unforgettable experience.