How to style your hair this winter
What's the story
Winter can be a tricky time for hair, with dry air and cold temperatures wreaking havoc on your locks. However, there are plenty of quick styling tricks to keep your hair looking fabulous without spending too much time or money. Here are five easy hairstyles that will not only save you time, but also keep your hair healthy and stylish all season long.
Tip 1
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail is perfect for a polished look in no time.
Simply brush your hair back and secure it at the nape of your neck with an elastic band.
For added shine, apply a small amount of serum or oil to tame flyaways.
This style is ideal for both casual and formal occasions, giving you an effortlessly chic appearance.
Tip 2
Braided half-up style
The braided half-up style is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while still looking put together.
Simply take two sections from the front of your head and braid them towards the back, securing them together with a clip or band.
This way, you get the best of both worlds: some hair down and some neatly tied away.
Tip 3
Messy bun with headband
A messy bun with a headband is the perfect combination of comfort and style.
Just gather your hair into a high bun on top of your head, leaving some strands out for that casual look.
Then, add a headband to keep everything in place, while adding an extra touch of flair.
This one's perfect for busy days when you want an easy yet stylish option.
Tip 4
Twisted low chignon
The twisted low chignon is perfect for those who want elegance without spending hours on styling.
Start by twisting sections of hair from each side toward the back, pinning them together at the nape with bobby pins or clips.
This sophisticated look works well for work or special occasions where you want to look polished.
Tip 5
Side-swept waves
Side-swept waves give you that effortless glam look with minimal effort.
Simply use a curling iron to create soft waves all over your head, then sweep them to one side, using bobby pins if needed to secure them in place.
This hairstyle adds volume and movement, making it perfect for any outing where you want to look effortlessly stylish.