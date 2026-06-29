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Top hiking trails to explore in Quebec City

By Simran Jeet 04:50 pm Jun 29, 202604:50 pm

What's the story

Quebec City is a winter wonderland, making it a perfect place for winter hiking. The snow-covered trails and stunning views make it a dream for hikers. From beginners to pros, there are several trails to explore. This article will take you through some of the best winter hiking spots in Quebec City, giving you a taste of nature's beauty during the colder months.