Top hiking trails to explore in Quebec City
What's the story
Quebec City is a winter wonderland, making it a perfect place for winter hiking. The snow-covered trails and stunning views make it a dream for hikers. From beginners to pros, there are several trails to explore. This article will take you through some of the best winter hiking spots in Quebec City, giving you a taste of nature's beauty during the colder months.
#1
Plains of Abraham: A historic trail
The Plains of Abraham is a historic site that doubles as a winter hiking trail. Located in the heart of Quebec City, this expansive park offers well-maintained paths for hikers. You can walk through history while enjoying panoramic views of the St. Lawrence River. The flat terrain makes it accessible for all skill levels, making it a popular choice for families and casual hikers.
#2
Montmorency Falls: Nature's frozen cascade
Montmorency Falls, located just a short drive from Quebec City, is an awe-inspiring sight in winter. The falls freeze partially, creating a stunning display of ice and snow. Hikers can explore the trails around the falls, which offer different vantage points to admire this natural wonder. The sound of cascading water, mixed with crunching snow underfoot, makes for an unforgettable experience.
#3
Sentier des Caps de Charlevoix: Scenic views await
The Sentier des Caps de Charlevoix offers breathtaking views of both mountains and rivers. The trail is a part of a larger network that stretches across several kilometers, giving you the option to choose your distance. From the top of the trail, you can see the horizon of the surrounding landscapes, making it a perfect spot for photography lovers.
#4
Jacques-Cartier National Park: Wilderness adventure
For those looking for a more remote experience, Jacques-Cartier National Park provides an opportunity to hike through pristine wilderness. The park's trails wind through dense forests and along frozen rivers, offering solitude and tranquility away from city life. Wildlife sightings are common here, adding an element of surprise to your hike as you traverse this beautiful landscape blanketed in snow.