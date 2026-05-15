Ash gourd: A low-calorie vegetable with big benefits

Winter melon, also known as ash gourd, is a versatile vegetable loaded with health benefits. It is low in calories and high in nutrients, making it a great addition to any diet. From aiding digestion to promoting heart health, winter melon has a lot to offer. Here are some of the key health benefits of winter melon, and how it can boost your well-being.

Tip 1 Supports digestive health Winter melon is rich in dietary fiber, which helps in digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. The fiber content also promotes a healthy gut by feeding beneficial bacteria. Eating winter melon regularly can improve your digestive health and keep your gut happy.

Tip 2 Aids weight management With its low-calorie content and high water content, winter melon makes for an excellent food for weight management. It fills you up without adding too many calories to your diet. Plus, the natural compounds in winter melon can help boost metabolism, further helping with weight control.

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Tip 3 Promotes heart health Winter melon is loaded with potassium, which is essential for heart health. Potassium helps in keeping the blood pressure in check by balancing out the effects of sodium. Eating potassium-rich foods, like winter melon, can help keep your cardiovascular system healthy and lower the risk of heart disease.

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Tip 4 Enhances skin health The vitamin C content in winter melon is essential for collagen production, which keeps skin elastic and youthful. The antioxidants present in this vegetable also protect skin cells from damage caused by free radicals. Including winter melon in your diet can promote healthier skin over time.