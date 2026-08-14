These seeds can give your winter diet a healthy boost
What's the story
Winter is the perfect time to boost your immunity with the help of some healthy seeds. These tiny powerhouses are packed with nutrients that can help strengthen your immune system and keep you healthy. Adding these seeds to your diet can be an easy way to support your body's natural defenses. Here are five winter seeds that can help you boost your immunity.
#1
Flaxseeds: A powerhouse of Omega-3
Flaxseeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for reducing inflammation and bolstering the immune system.
They are also packed with lignans, which have antioxidant properties that protect cells from damage.
Adding flaxseeds to smoothies or yogurt can be an easy way to add this nutrient-rich seed to your diet.
#2
Chia seeds: Rich in antioxidants
Chia seeds are loaded with antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body. This helps reduce oxidative stress and supports overall health.
Chia seeds are also a good source of fiber, which promotes digestion and gut health, important factors for a strong immune system.
You can add chia seeds to puddings or sprinkle them over salads for an extra nutritional boost.
#3
Pumpkin seeds: High in zinc
Pumpkin seeds are a great source of zinc, an important mineral for immune function.
Zinc aids in the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections.
These seeds also provide magnesium and iron, essential for overall health.
Roasting pumpkin seeds makes them more flavorful and can be eaten as a snack or added to dishes.
#4
Sunflower seeds: Boost vitamin E intake
Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage.
Vitamin E is essential for maintaining healthy skin and mucous membranes, which act as barriers against pathogens.
Sunflower seeds can be eaten raw or roasted and added to granola bars or baked goods for added nutrition.
#5
Sesame seeds: Support bone health
Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and magnesium, both of which are essential for bone health and also support immune function.
These tiny seeds also contain sesamin, a compound that has been studied for its potential health benefits.
You can add sesame seeds to stir-fries or use them as a topping on bread or bagels for added crunch and nutrition.