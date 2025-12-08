Attending a winter wedding? Own the game with these hairstyles

Winter weddings are all about romance and elegance, making them the perfect occasion to try out some classic hairstyles. Be it the bride or a guest, these timeless looks will never go out of style and will go with the wintery charm of the season. From soft waves to intricate updos, these hairstyles will add to the beauty of any winter wedding. Here are five classic hairstyles that are perfect for winter weddings.

#1 Elegant chignon with pearls The elegant chignon is a favorite for winter weddings, thanks to its sophistication and simplicity. This hairstyle is all about twisting the hair into a low bun at the nape of the neck. Adding pearls or small hairpins can make it even more special, giving it a touch of sparkle without overpowering the look. The chignon goes well with different types of dresses and is perfect for those who want an understated yet classy appearance.

#2 Soft waves with a tiara Soft waves are a timeless choice that adds volume and movement to your hair. For winter weddings, pairing these waves with a delicate tiara can make you look like royalty. The tiara adds just the right amount of shimmer, making it ideal for both brides and guests who want to add a little glamour to their hairstyle. This look is versatile enough to go with different dress styles.

#3 Braided crown for a romantic touch A braided crown is another romantic hairstyle that goes perfectly with the winter wedding theme. This involves braiding sections of hair around your head like a crown, giving you an ethereal look. You can also add some small flowers or greenery to the braids to make them more seasonal. The braided crown is perfect for those who want an intricate yet elegant hairstyle.

#4 Sleek low ponytail with ribbon The sleek low ponytail is all about modern elegance with minimal effort. By tying your hair back into a low ponytail and adding a ribbon, you can achieve an effortlessly chic look. This hairstyle works well with straight or slightly wavy hair textures, making it versatile for different hair types. It's perfect for those who want simplicity without compromising on style.