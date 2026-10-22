Woodchopper squats: How to do this full-body exercise
What's the story
Woodchopper squats are a killer exercise that combines the benefits of squats and rotational movements. The exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the legs, core, and shoulders. By mimicking a woodchopping motion, this exercise improves strength, balance, and coordination. It can be easily included in any fitness routine to amp up your workout. Here's how to do it right and get the most out of it.
#1
Proper form is key
Maintaining proper form is essential while performing woodchopper squats to avoid injuries and maximize benefits.
Start with feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a weight or medicine ball above one shoulder.
As you squat down, lower the weight toward the opposite knee while keeping your back straight.
This motion should be fluid and controlled, engaging your core throughout.
#2
Engage your core effectively
Engaging your core is key to getting the most out of woodchopper squats.
A strong core not only helps you maintain balance but also protects your spine from injury.
Make sure to tighten your abdominal muscles before you start the movement, and keep them engaged until you return to the starting position.
#3
Use appropriate weights
Choosing the right weight is crucial when performing woodchopper squats.
Beginners should start with lighter weights or just body weight to master the technique before progressing to heavier loads.
Using weights that are too heavy can compromise form and increase the risk of injury.
#4
Incorporate variations for challenge
To keep your workouts challenging and engaging, try different variations of woodchopper squats.
You can change the speed of execution or increase or decrease the range of motion according to your fitness level.
Adding these variations not only keeps the workout interesting but also challenges different muscle groups, ensuring a comprehensive workout that promotes strength and coordination.