Word of the Day: Abscond

"Abscond" is a verb that means to leave secretly or suddenly, especially to avoid responsibility, punishment, or capture. It is often used when someone runs away without telling others or disappears to escape a difficult situation. "Abscond" usually carries a negative sense of fleeing or evading the law or duty.

Origin Origin of the word "Abscond" comes from the Latin word abscondere, meaning "to hide away" or "to conceal." It entered English in the 16th century and was commonly used in legal and formal contexts. Over time, it came to describe secret or sudden departures to avoid trouble.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'abscond' Some common synonyms for "abscond" include flee, escape, run away, disappear, bolt, and vanish. These words convey the idea of leaving quickly and secretly.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "abscond" is used in different contexts: "The suspect tried to abscond before the police arrived." "He absconded with the money late at night." "The tenant absconded without paying the rent."

Advertisement