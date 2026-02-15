Word of the Day: Adhere

"Adhere" is a verb that means to stick firmly to something or to follow a rule or belief closely. It is used for both physical attachment and loyalty to ideas or principles. "Adhere" suggests firmness and consistency.

Origin Origin of the word "Adhere" comes from the Latin word adhaerere, meaning "to stick to." It entered English in the 16th century and was used in both literal and figurative senses. Over time, it came to include the idea of loyalty or commitment.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'adhere' Some common synonyms for "adhere" include stick, cling, follow, obey, and comply. These words express attachment or faithful observance.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "adhere" is used in different contexts: "The label will adhere to the surface." "She adheres to a strict routine." "The team adhered to the guidelines."

