Word of the Day: Adhere

By Simran Jeet
Feb 15, 2026
07:13 pm
"Adhere" is a verb that means to stick firmly to something or to follow a rule or belief closely. It is used for both physical attachment and loyalty to ideas or principles. "Adhere" suggests firmness and consistency.

Origin of the word

"Adhere" comes from the Latin word adhaerere, meaning "to stick to." It entered English in the 16th century and was used in both literal and figurative senses. Over time, it came to include the idea of loyalty or commitment.

Synonyms for 'adhere'

Some common synonyms for "adhere" include stick, cling, follow, obey, and comply. These words express attachment or faithful observance.

Sentence usage

Let's see how "adhere" is used in different contexts: "The label will adhere to the surface." "She adheres to a strict routine." "The team adhered to the guidelines."

Why use the word

The word "adhere" is useful when you want to show firm attachment or commitment. It gives your writing a clear sense of discipline and reliability.

