Word of the Day: Adroit
What's the story
"Adroit" (adjective) refers to someone who is very skillful, clever, or quick in handling tasks or situations. It is often used to describe a person who performs actions with great ability and confidence. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Adroit" comes from the French word adroit, meaning "skillful" or "dexterous." The word entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe someone who shows great ability or cleverness in performing tasks. Today, it commonly refers to people who handle situations with skill and ease.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'adroit'
Similar words include skillful, adept, clever, dexterous, and proficient. They are often used when describing someone who performs tasks with precision and ability.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "adoit" can be used in sentences: "She gave an adroit performance during the piano recital." "The negotiator was adroit in handling the difficult discussion." "His adroit management of the project impressed the entire team."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "adroit" to describe someone who handles tasks or situations with remarkable skill. It works especially well when highlighting clever problem-solving, talent, or expertise. In writing, the word helps portray competence and confidence in a clear and engaging way.