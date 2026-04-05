Word of the Day: Adroit

"Adroit" (adjective) refers to someone who is very skillful, clever, or quick in handling tasks or situations. It is often used to describe a person who performs actions with great ability and confidence. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Adroit" comes from the French word adroit, meaning "skillful" or "dexterous." The word entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe someone who shows great ability or cleverness in performing tasks. Today, it commonly refers to people who handle situations with skill and ease.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'adroit' Similar words include skillful, adept, clever, dexterous, and proficient. They are often used when describing someone who performs tasks with precision and ability.

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Usage Sentence usage Here's how "adoit" can be used in sentences: "She gave an adroit performance during the piano recital." "The negotiator was adroit in handling the difficult discussion." "His adroit management of the project impressed the entire team."

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