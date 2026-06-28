Word of the Day: Affinity
What's the story
"Affinity" is a noun that refers to a natural liking, connection, or sense of understanding between people, ideas, or things. It can describe shared interests, emotional closeness, or a strong attraction toward something. The word often suggests an easy and natural bond rather than one that is forced.
Origin
Origin of the word
The journey of "affinity" begins with the Latin word affinitas, which referred to a close relationship or connection. When the word entered English in the 16th century, it was first used in legal and family-related contexts. Over time, its meaning widened to include emotional ties, similarities, and natural attraction.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'affinity'
Some common synonyms for "affinity" include connection, attraction, rapport, sympathy, bond, and closeness. These words all suggest a feeling of harmony, understanding, or natural association.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "affinity" is used in different contexts: "She has a strong affinity for classical music." "There was an immediate affinity between the two friends." "His affinity with nature inspired many of his paintings."
Writing
Why use the word
"Affinity" is useful when you want to describe a natural connection or strong sense of liking toward someone or something. It sounds more thoughtful and meaningful than simply saying "interest" or "liking." The word works especially well for relationships, shared interests, artistic preferences, and emotional connections.