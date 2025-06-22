Word of the Day: Affluent

"Affluent" is an adjective that means having a lot of wealth, money, or resources. It is often used to describe people, families, or areas that are rich and live comfortably. Let's learn more about this word related to wealth and success.

Origin Origin of the word "Affluent" comes from the Latin word affluentem, meaning "flowing toward" or "abundant." It entered English in the 15th century, first describing a large flow of something, like water. Over time, it came to describe people who have an abundance of wealth or resources.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'affluent' Some common synonyms for "affluent" include: wealthy, rich, well-off, prosperous, loaded, and well-to-do. These words are used to describe people or places with lots of money, resources, or a high standard of living.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "They live in an 'affluent' neighborhood with big houses." "As he grew more 'affluent,' he donated to charities." "The school is funded by an 'affluent' community."