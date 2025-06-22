Word of the Day: Ambiguous

"Ambiguous" is an adjective that means unclear or having more than one possible meaning. It is often used to describe words, statements, or situations that are confusing or open to different interpretations. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Ambiguous" comes from the Latin word ambiguus, meaning "uncertain" or "to wander." It entered English in the 16th century and was first used to describe unclear speech or writing. Over time, it became a common word for anything that can be understood in more than one way.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'ambiguous' Some common synonyms for "ambiguous" include: unclear, vague, confusing, puzzling, uncertain, double-meaning, and indefinite. These words are used when something is not clearly stated or can be taken in more than one way.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Her answer was 'ambiguous' and left us confused." "The law is 'ambiguous' and needs clarification." "His 'ambiguous' smile made it hard to tell how he felt."