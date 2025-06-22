Word of the Day: Blunt
What's the story
"Blunt" is an adjective that means not sharp or not pointed. It also describes someone who speaks in a direct, honest way, sometimes without softening their words. It can be used for both objects and people. Let's learn more about this bold and useful word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Blunt" comes from the Middle English word blont, meaning "dull" or "not sharp." It has been used since the 13th century to describe tools or edges. Later, it also came to describe speech or behavior that is very direct, even if it sounds a little harsh.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'blunt'
Some common synonyms for "blunt" include: dull, direct, frank, honest, straightforward, plain-spoken, and unfiltered. These words are used when describing objects that aren't sharp, or people who speak very openly.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The knife was too 'blunt' to cut the fruit." "She's known for her 'blunt' way of speaking." "His 'blunt' comment surprised everyone at the meeting."
Writing
Why use the word
"Blunt" is a helpful word when describing things that are dull or people who speak honestly without trying to sound polite. It's great for writing about tools, situations, or characters who are bold, open, or unfiltered. The word adds clarity and truth to your writing.