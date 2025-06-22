Word of the Day: Blunt

"Blunt" is an adjective that means not sharp or not pointed. It also describes someone who speaks in a direct, honest way, sometimes without softening their words. It can be used for both objects and people. Let's learn more about this bold and useful word.

Origin Origin of the word "Blunt" comes from the Middle English word blont, meaning "dull" or "not sharp." It has been used since the 13th century to describe tools or edges. Later, it also came to describe speech or behavior that is very direct, even if it sounds a little harsh.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'blunt' Some common synonyms for "blunt" include: dull, direct, frank, honest, straightforward, plain-spoken, and unfiltered. These words are used when describing objects that aren't sharp, or people who speak very openly.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The knife was too 'blunt' to cut the fruit." "She's known for her 'blunt' way of speaking." "His 'blunt' comment surprised everyone at the meeting."