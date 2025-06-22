Word of the Day: Surpass

"Surpass" is a verb that means to go beyond or do better than someone or something, often in skill, amount, or quality. It is used when someone exceeds expectations or performs better than others. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Surpass" comes from the Old French word surpasser, meaning "to go over or beyond." It entered English in the late 15th century. The word combines sur (meaning "above") and passer (meaning "to pass"), together showing the idea of going further or doing more than expected.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'surpass' Some common synonyms for "surpass" include: exceed, outdo, outshine, outmatch, excel, beat, and go beyond. These words show that someone has done more or better than a limit, a person, or a goal.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She 'surpassed' her previous exam score." "The athlete 'surpassed' all expectations." "Sales this year have 'surpassed' last year's numbers."