How to design a calming reading corner
What's the story
Creating a calming reading nook can turn your home into a sanctuary of relaxation and escape.
With some right elements, you can design a space that invites you to unwind with your favorite book.
Be it an entire room or just a corner, these five secrets will help you craft the perfect reading nook.
From choosing the right lighting to incorporating personal touches, each tip is designed to enhance your reading experience.
Comfort first
Choose comfortable seating
Picking comfy seating is essential for any reading nook.
A plush armchair or a cozy bean bag can make all the difference in how long you want to remain engrossed in your book.
You could also add cushions or throws for additional comfort and support.
The trick is to find seating that promotes relaxation without skimping on style.
Light matters
Optimize lighting
Proper lighting is key to making your reading nook feel inviting.
Natural light is the best, so make sure you place your nook near a window, if possible.
For evening reads, investing in adjustable lamps that offer soft, yet sufficient, illumination without straining your eyes is a good idea.
The aim is to create a warm, welcoming glow that helps you focus.
Personalize it
Incorporate personal touches
Adding personal touches can make your reading nook feel uniquely yours.
Displaying favorite books on nearby shelves or including small decorative items like plants or artwork can add character and warmth to the space.
These elements not only reflect your personality but also create an environment where you feel at ease.
Color choice
Use calming colors
The color scheme of your reading nook is pivotal in defining its mood.
Choose calming colors such as soft blues, greens, or neutrals that induce relaxation and calmness.
Skip extremely bright or loud colors as they can take away from the serene atmosphere you're looking for.
Declutter space
Keep it clutter-free
A clutter-free environment boosts focus and calmness in any space, but it's even more appropriate for a reading nook where you need to concentrate.
Make sure you have ample storage for books and other essentials, while the surfaces remain clear of unnecessary items.
Not only does this keep things in order but it also goes a long way in making your home an inviting retreat.