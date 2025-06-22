Word of the Day: Sturdy
What's the story
"Sturdy" is an adjective that means strong, solid, and not easily broken or moved. It can describe objects, people, or even ideas that are firm, tough, and dependable. Let's learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Sturdy" comes from the Old French word estourdi, which meant "bold" or "dazed." It entered the English language in the 14th century. Over time, the meaning changed. Today, it is used to describe people or things that are strong, firm, and dependable, especially when they can handle weight, pressure, or rough use.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'sturdy'
Some common synonyms for "sturdy" include: strong, solid, tough, firm, durable, rugged, and stable. These words describe people or things that are not weak or fragile and can stay steady even when under stress or pressure.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The table is 'sturdy' and made of solid wood." "She wore 'sturdy' boots for the hike." "He has a 'sturdy' build from years of working outdoors."
Writing
Why use the word
"Sturdy" is a good word when you want to show strength, dependability, or firmness. It helps describe something that lasts a long time, doesn't break easily, or stands strong. Whether you're writing about a person, object, or structure, "sturdy" adds a sense of reliability and power.