Word of the Day: Sturdy

"Sturdy" is an adjective that means strong, solid, and not easily broken or moved. It can describe objects, people, or even ideas that are firm, tough, and dependable. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Sturdy" comes from the Old French word estourdi, which meant "bold" or "dazed." It entered the English language in the 14th century. Over time, the meaning changed. Today, it is used to describe people or things that are strong, firm, and dependable, especially when they can handle weight, pressure, or rough use.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'sturdy' Some common synonyms for "sturdy" include: strong, solid, tough, firm, durable, rugged, and stable. These words describe people or things that are not weak or fragile and can stay steady even when under stress or pressure.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The table is 'sturdy' and made of solid wood." "She wore 'sturdy' boots for the hike." "He has a 'sturdy' build from years of working outdoors."