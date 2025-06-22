Word of the Day: Brag
What's the story
"Brag" is a verb that means to talk proudly about something you've done or achieved, often in a way that sounds boastful. It can also be used as a noun, meaning a statement where someone shows off. Let's learn more about this bold word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Brag" originates from a Middle English word, braggen, meaning "to boast" or "to talk loudly." It first appeared in the 14th century and was often linked to proud or loud speech. Over time, it kept its meaning and is still used to describe someone talking proudly about their success.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'brag'
Some common synonyms for "brag" include: boast, show off, flaunt, gloat, crow, and talk big. These words are used when someone speaks with pride about their achievements, often to impress others.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He 'bragged' about winning the race." "She loves to 'brag' about her cooking skills." "His constant 'brags' annoyed his classmates."
Writing
Why use the word
"Brag" is a simple word that clearly shows when someone is proudly talking about themselves or their success. It helps describe confident or boastful behavior in a short way. You can use it in casual writing or stories to show a proud tone or a character who likes to show off.