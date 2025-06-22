Word of the Day: Brag

"Brag" is a verb that means to talk proudly about something you've done or achieved, often in a way that sounds boastful. It can also be used as a noun, meaning a statement where someone shows off. Let's learn more about this bold word.

Origin Origin of the word "Brag" originates from a Middle English word, braggen, meaning "to boast" or "to talk loudly." It first appeared in the 14th century and was often linked to proud or loud speech. Over time, it kept its meaning and is still used to describe someone talking proudly about their success.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'brag' Some common synonyms for "brag" include: boast, show off, flaunt, gloat, crow, and talk big. These words are used when someone speaks with pride about their achievements, often to impress others.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He 'bragged' about winning the race." "She loves to 'brag' about her cooking skills." "His constant 'brags' annoyed his classmates."