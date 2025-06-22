Word of the Day: Swift

"Swift" is an adjective that means moving very fast or happening quickly. It's often used to describe quick actions, fast movement, or rapid changes. It can also be a noun, referring to a small, fast-flying bird. Let's learn more about this speedy word.

Origin Origin of the word "Swift" originates from the Old English word swifan, meaning "moving quickly" or "speedy." The word has been around since before the 12th century and has always described fast motion or quick response. Its meaning has stayed strong and simple through time.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'swift' Some common synonyms for "swift" include: quick, fast, rapid, speedy, prompt, immediate, and brisk. These words are used when something happens without delay or moves very quickly. They all suggest a sense of urgency, efficiency, or high speed in different situations.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The rabbit made a 'swift' escape into the bushes." "She gave a 'swift' reply to the email." "The team took 'swift' action to solve the problem."