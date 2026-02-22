Word of the Day: Altercation

"Altercation" is a noun that means a noisy argument or heated dispute. It is used to describe a verbal fight between people that shows strong disagreement. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Altercation" comes from the Latin word altercātiōn, meaning "dispute" or "debate." It entered English in the 16th century through French influences. Over time, it came to refer mainly to angry verbal exchanges.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'altercation' Some common synonyms for "altercation" include argument, quarrel, dispute, clash, and confrontation. These words describe verbal conflict.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "altercation" is used in different contexts: "They had an altercation over the bill." "The altercation drew attention from nearby customers." "He tried to avoid any altercation."

Advertisement