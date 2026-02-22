Word of the Day: Altercation
What's the story
"Altercation" is a noun that means a noisy argument or heated dispute. It is used to describe a verbal fight between people that shows strong disagreement. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Altercation" comes from the Latin word altercātiōn, meaning "dispute" or "debate." It entered English in the 16th century through French influences. Over time, it came to refer mainly to angry verbal exchanges.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'altercation'
Some common synonyms for "altercation" include argument, quarrel, dispute, clash, and confrontation. These words describe verbal conflict.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "altercation" is used in different contexts: "They had an altercation over the bill." "The altercation drew attention from nearby customers." "He tried to avoid any altercation."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "altercation" is useful when you want to describe conflict in a formal way. It helps your writing present disagreements clearly without sounding overly casual.