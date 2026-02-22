LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Altercation
Word of the Day: Altercation

Word of the Day: Altercation

By Simran Jeet
Feb 22, 2026
04:36 pm
What's the story

"Altercation" is a noun that means a noisy argument or heated dispute. It is used to describe a verbal fight between people that shows strong disagreement. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Altercation" comes from the Latin word altercātiōn, meaning "dispute" or "debate." It entered English in the 16th century through French influences. Over time, it came to refer mainly to angry verbal exchanges.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'altercation'

Some common synonyms for "altercation" include argument, quarrel, dispute, clash, and confrontation. These words describe verbal conflict.

Advertisement

Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "altercation" is used in different contexts: "They had an altercation over the bill." "The altercation drew attention from nearby customers." "He tried to avoid any altercation."

Advertisement

Writing

Why use the word

The word "altercation" is useful when you want to describe conflict in a formal way. It helps your writing present disagreements clearly without sounding overly casual.

Advertisement