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Word of the Day: Altruistic

By Simran Jeet 04:49 pm Jun 28, 202604:49 pm

What's the story

"Altruistic" is an adjective often associated with compassion and concern for others. A person who is "altruistic" cares deeply about the well-being of others and is willing to help without expecting personal gain. The word is used for actions motivated by kindness, generosity, and selflessness.