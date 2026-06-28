Word of the Day: Altruistic
What's the story
"Altruistic" is an adjective often associated with compassion and concern for others. A person who is "altruistic" cares deeply about the well-being of others and is willing to help without expecting personal gain. The word is used for actions motivated by kindness, generosity, and selflessness.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Altruistic" comes from the French word altruisme, meaning concern for others. It was introduced in the 19th century by French philosopher Auguste Comte. Over time, the word became associated with selfless and compassionate behavior.
Synonyms
Words with a similar meaning
Some common synonyms for "altruistic" include selfless, generous, compassionate, charitable, humane, and benevolent. All of these words describe people or actions driven by care and concern for others.
Sentence
Sentences usage
How's how 'altruistic' appears in sentences: "She made an altruistic decision to donate her bonus to the shelter." "His altruistic efforts earned the respect of the entire community." "Many volunteers are motivated by altruistic values."
Writing
Why use the word
Use "altruistic" when you want to highlight genuine kindness or actions done for the benefit of others. It is especially effective in discussions about charity, leadership, social service, and human behavior.