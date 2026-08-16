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Word of the Day: Amorphous
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Word of the Day: Amorphous

By Simran Jeet
Aug 16, 2026
03:28 pm
What's the story

"Amorphous" is an adjective used to describe something that has no clear shape, structure, or definite form. It can refer to physical objects, but it is also commonly used for ideas, groups, plans, or situations that are unclear, loosely organized, or constantly changing.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Amorphous" comes from the Greek words a-, meaning "without," and morphe, meaning "form" or "shape."

It entered English in the 17th century and was originally used to describe things without a definite physical form.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'amorphous'

Some alternatives for "amorphous" include shapeless, formless, vague, undefined, unclear, unstructured, indistinct and fluid.

These words describe something that lacks a clear shape, structure, identity, or definition.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

Here's how "amorphous" can appear in sentences:

"The artist shaped the amorphous material into a sculpture."

"The project began as an amorphous idea without a clear direction."

"An amorphous group of supporters gathered outside the building."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Amorphous" is useful when something is difficult to define or lacks a clear structure.

It can help describe vague ideas, changing plans, loosely organized groups, or objects without a fixed shape, making it a handy word for both literal and figurative situations.

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