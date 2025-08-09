LOADING...
Word of the Day: Amuse
By Simran Jeet
Aug 09, 2025
04:27 pm
"Amuse" is a verb that means to entertain or make someone laugh or smile. It often involves creating enjoyment, fun, or lightheartedness through jokes, stories, or playful actions. Using "amuse" shows the act of bringing joy or delight to others.

Origin of the word 

"Amuse" comes from the Old French word amuser, meaning "to divert" or "to cause to lose focus." It entered English in the late 16th century and originally meant to distract or entertain. Today, it retains the meaning of providing enjoyment or laughter.

Synonyms for 'amuse' 

Some close synonyms include: entertain, delight, cheer, charm, please, divert, thrill, and humor. These words reflect different ways to bring joy or fun to someone.

Sentence usage

Let's see how "amuse" is used in sentences: "The clown's antics never failed to 'amuse' the children." "She told a funny story to 'amuse' her friends." "The movie managed to 'amuse' the whole audience."

Why use the word 

Using "amuse" adds a playful and light tone to your writing. It's perfect for describing moments of joy, fun, or entertainment. "Amuse" helps create a friendly and engaging atmosphere in stories or conversations.