Word of the Day: Yearn
What's the story
"Yearn" is a verb that means to have a strong desire or longing for something, especially something that is difficult to obtain. It expresses deep emotional wanting, often linked to hopes, dreams, or missing someone or something. Using "yearn" shows heartfelt and persistent longing.
Origin
Origin of the word
"'Yearn" comes from the Old English word giernan, meaning "to desire" or "to crave." Its roots go back to Germanic languages and has been used in English since before the 12th century. Today, it still conveys intense emotional longing or craving.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'yearn'
Some close synonyms include: long, desire, crave, pine, hunger, thirst, ache, want, and wish. These words highlight strong emotional or physical wanting.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "yearn" is used in sentences: "She 'yearned' for a chance to travel the world." "After years apart, he 'yearned' to see his family again." "They 'yearned' for peace in their troubled country."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "yearn" adds emotional depth to your writing, expressing sincere and lasting desire. It's ideal for poetry, storytelling, or any writing about dreams, hopes, or deep feelings. "Yearn" helps readers connect with characters' inner emotions.