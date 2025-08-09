Word of the Day: Yearn

"Yearn" is a verb that means to have a strong desire or longing for something, especially something that is difficult to obtain. It expresses deep emotional wanting, often linked to hopes, dreams, or missing someone or something. Using "yearn" shows heartfelt and persistent longing.

Origin Origin of the word "'Yearn" comes from the Old English word giernan, meaning "to desire" or "to crave." Its roots go back to Germanic languages and has been used in English since before the 12th century. Today, it still conveys intense emotional longing or craving.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'yearn' Some close synonyms include: long, desire, crave, pine, hunger, thirst, ache, want, and wish. These words highlight strong emotional or physical wanting.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "yearn" is used in sentences: "She 'yearned' for a chance to travel the world." "After years apart, he 'yearned' to see his family again." "They 'yearned' for peace in their troubled country."