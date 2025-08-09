Word of the Day: Paradox

"Paradox" is a noun that describes a statement or situation that seems contradictory or impossible but may reveal a deeper truth. It often challenges common sense, making people think twice about what seems obvious. "Paradoxes" are used in literature, philosophy, and everyday speech to highlight complexity.

Origin Origin of the word "Paradox" comes from the Greek word paradoxos, meaning "contrary to expectation." It entered English in the late 14th century, retaining its sense of something that goes against common belief or logic. Today, it's used to describe puzzles or contradictions that provoke thought.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "paradox" is used in sentences: "It's a 'paradox' that the more you learn, the less you seem to know." "The story presents a fascinating 'paradox' about freedom and control." "She faced the 'paradox' of wanting to be independent but fearing loneliness."