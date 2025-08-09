Word of the Day: Coherent

"Coherent" is an adjective used to describe something that is logical, clear, and easy to understand. It often refers to speech, writing, ideas, or arguments that are well-organized and make sense as a whole. Using "coherent" shows that thoughts or explanations fit together smoothly.

Origin Origin of the word "Coherent" comes from the Latin cohaerere, meaning "to stick together." It entered English in the early 17th century with the idea of things being connected or unified. Today, it highlights clarity and logical connection in communication.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'coherent' Some close synonyms include: logical, clear, consistent, understandable, rational, lucid, orderly, connected, and comprehensible. These words emphasize clarity and unity in ideas or expression.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's look at how "coherent" is used in sentences: "Her presentation was clear and 'coherent', making the complex topic easy to follow." "The essay lacked a 'coherent' argument, so the points felt disconnected." "He struggled to be 'coherent' after the long, exhausting day."