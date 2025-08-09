LOADING...
Word of the Day: Coherent
By Simran Jeet
Aug 09, 2025
04:13 pm
"Coherent" is an adjective used to describe something that is logical, clear, and easy to understand. It often refers to speech, writing, ideas, or arguments that are well-organized and make sense as a whole. Using "coherent" shows that thoughts or explanations fit together smoothly.

Origin of the word 

"Coherent" comes from the Latin cohaerere, meaning "to stick together." It entered English in the early 17th century with the idea of things being connected or unified. Today, it highlights clarity and logical connection in communication.

Synonyms for 'coherent' 

Some close synonyms include: logical, clear, consistent, understandable, rational, lucid, orderly, connected, and comprehensible. These words emphasize clarity and unity in ideas or expression.

Sentence usage 

Let's look at how "coherent" is used in sentences: "Her presentation was clear and 'coherent', making the complex topic easy to follow." "The essay lacked a 'coherent' argument, so the points felt disconnected." "He struggled to be 'coherent' after the long, exhausting day."

Why use the word 

Using "coherent" strengthens your writing by emphasizing clarity and logical flow. It's ideal for academic papers, speeches, and any communication that needs to be easily understood. "Coherent" helps your audience follow your ideas without confusion.